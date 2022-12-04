Atlanta house fire kills 2 during gas leak in front yard

ATLANTA (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday it is investigating an Atlanta house fire that killed two people over the weekend. A tweet from the agency says the fire involved natural gas. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that fire crews responded to a northwest Atlanta home around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department officials said a gas leak was found in the front yard after crews extinguished the heavy blaze. Other news reports said Atlanta Gas Light attributed the cause of the fire to the leak, while fire officials said the origins were still under investigation.

