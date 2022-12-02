US passenger killed when big wave hits Antarctic cruise ship

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise. The Argentine Naval Prefecture said the 62-year-old woman was killed by broken glass when the wave broke cabin windows late Tuesday during a storm. The ship suffered limited damage and arrived in Ushuaia the next day. Authorities did not identify the woman or her hometown. Viking called it a “rogue wave incident” and said the four other passengers’ injuries were non-life threatening.

