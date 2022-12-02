Indiana judge won’t block probe over 10-year-old’s abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general can continue his investigation of an Indianapolis doctor who spoke publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim. The girl had traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect this summer. A judge on Friday rejected an attempt to block Attorney General Todd Rokita’s investigation. This comes two days after the attorney general’s office asked the state medical licensing board to discipline Dr. Caitlin Bernard, alleging she violated child abuse reporting and patient privacy laws. Bernard denies wrongdoing. But the Marion County judge says the medical board now has jurisdiction.

