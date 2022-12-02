Chief of staff to New York attorney general resigns amid ‘misconduct’ allegations, NYT reports

By Kara Scannell, CNN

Ibrahim Khan, the chief of staff to New York State Attorney General Letitia James, has resigned amid “misconduct” allegations, according to The New York Times.

Khan was accused of “inappropriate touching and unwanted kissing by at least one woman,” and James hired a law firm to conduct an investigation, according to The New York Times.

One woman’s allegations were substantiated and the woman, who had filed a complaint, was notified on Friday, The New York Times reported.

“The Office of Attorney General has protocols in place to thoroughly investigate any allegation of misconduct. The office takes these matters with the utmost seriousness and this situation is no different. An independent, impartial investigation was conducted, and the employee has since resigned,” a spokeswoman for James’ office said.

CNN has reached out to Khan for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Kara Scannell, Mark Morales, and Laura Ly contributed to this report.