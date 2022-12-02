Bills looking to extend success against AFC East opponents

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills finally have a win over a divisional opponent — and it couldn’t come at a better time. Buffalo’s 24-10 victory over New England on Thursday kicked off a critical December stretch for the Bills. After going 0-2 in the division to start the season, the win over the Patriots came in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents. Turning things around in the division is crucial for the Bills if they hope to win their third straight division title. The Bills (9-3) are looking to win three consecutive AFC East titles for the first time since a four-season stretch from 1988-91.

