Judge orders rural Arizona county to certify midterm election results

By Fredreka Schouten

An Arizona judge has ordered a rural county to certify its midterm results no later than 5 p.m. local time Thursday.

Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley told members of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors that they have a “non-discretionary” duty to carry out the certification.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, along with a retirees’ group, had sued to force the board to certify the results — after its Republican majority balked at doing so, citing concerns about vote-tabulating machines.

Cochise County, in southeastern Arizona, is the only county in the state that had failed to certify its results by Monday’s legal deadline. And the board’s delay, by a 2-1 vote, risked disenfranchising some 47,000 voters.

Hobbs and other top state officials are slated to certify the statewide election results Monday.

McGinley said whatever concerns supervisors or the public may have about vote-tallying machines are “not a reason to delay the canvass” of the results.

The ruling follows weeks of controversy in this Republican stronghold as the GOP majority on the board has sought to register its disapproval of the machines. At one point, the two Republican supervisors on the three-member board pushed, unsuccessfully, to conduct a broad hand count audit of November’s general election results.

Arizona has been a hotbed of election conspiracy theories ever since President Joe Biden flipped the once reliably red state in 2020, becoming the first Democratic presidential nominee to win the Grand Canyon State in nearly a quarter century. And the standoff between Republican officials in Cochise County and Hobbs, a Democrat and the state’s governor-elect, illustrates how election misinformation continues to animate some pockets of the country.

During Thursday’s court hearing, Republican Supervisor Tom Crosby sought to delay the proceedings to allow an attorney the supervisors had hired just hours before the hearing to prepare. The judge denied that request.

The lone Democrat on the Cochise board, its chairwoman Ann English, implored the judge to force the supervisors to act swiftly on Thursday.

“I’ve had enough,” she said. “I think the public has had enough.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.