Ex-officer indicted in shooting of San Antonio teen

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Bexar County prosecutors say a former San Antonio police officer who shot a 17-year-old as the teen put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant and one count of attempted murder. Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales announced the indictments on Thursday. James Brennand, a 27-year-old rookie officer, was fired and charged with the two counts of aggravated assault after shooting Erik Cantu on Oct. 2 in a McDonald’s parking lot. Cantu was released from the hospital last week.

