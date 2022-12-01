After suicide bomb, Pakistan demands Taliban prevent attacks

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has demanded neighboring Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers prevent terrorist attacks coming from their soil. The demand came a day after a suicide bombing in Pakistan’s southwest killed four people. It appeared to target police protecting polio workers in the area. Pakistani Taliban fighters who are hiding across the border in Afghanistan claimed the attack. On Thursday, Pakistan’s interior minister underlined the threat of Afghanistan turning into a haven for militants, despite its Taliban rulers saying they would prevent such attacks from their soil after they seized control of Afghanistan last year. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban, who have ruled their country since the U.S. and NATO troops withdrew last year.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.