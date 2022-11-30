US Virgin Islands reach $105M settlement with Epstein estate

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Virgin Islands has reached a settlement of more than $105 million in a sex trafficking case against the estate of financier Jeffrey Epstein. The settlement announced Wednesday ends a nearly three-year legal saga for the U.S. territory, which sought to hold Epstein accountable after he was accused of sexually abusing girls and causing environmental damage on the two tiny islands he owned in the U.S. Virgin Islands. An Epstein estate attorney says the settlement does not include an admission or concession of liability or fault by the estate or anyone else.

