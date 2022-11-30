Palestinians say 2 killed in Israeli West Bank raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says two Palestinians were killed during an Israeli military raid in a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank. Reports by Israeli media said the two men killed Thursday were commanders in the Islamic Jihad militant group. According to the reports, the military was conducting an arrest raid in the city of Jenin and was met by gunfire. The military responded, killing the two men. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The military has been conducting months of arrest raids in the West Bank, prompted by a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the spring.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.