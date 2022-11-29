Survivor of deadly Ischia landslide describes huge roar

MILAN (AP) — A survivor of a weekend landslide that killed eight people and left four missing on the Italian resort island of Ischia has described the horror of awakening to a “thunderous roar” as the mass of loosened earth approached. Firefighters dug out buried homes with shovels just below tree line on Mount Epomeo on Tuesday while searching for people still missing. They included the parents of three children who were among the dead. Triggered by exceptional rainfall, the slide before dawn on Saturday filled homes with mud, water and debris. Authorities warned that more residents may need to be evacuated if rain returns to the island in the coming days, as forecast.

