Museums’ daring feat brings major Ukraine art show to Spain

MADRID (AP) — Against a backdrop of Russian attacks, border closures and a nail-biting journey across Europe, Madrid’s Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum has teamed up with Kyiv’s National Art Museum of Ukraine to secretly bring dozens of Ukrainian 20th century avant-garde artworks to the Spanish capital for a unique exhibition and a show of support for the war-torn country. A feat of cultural defiance, “In The Eye Of The Hurricane. Modernism in Ukraine,1900-1930s,” opens to the public Tuesday. It features some 70 works mostly from the Kyiv Museum and the country’s theater, music and cinema museum. It will run until next April, when it moves to Cologne, Germany.

