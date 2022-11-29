Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A judge has lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmental groups that harvesting up to six wolves just outside Yellowstone National Park could harm the park’s wolf population. Tuesday’s decision dissolves a temporary restraining order Abbott issued on Nov. 16 and restores the hunting and trapping rules the state set in August. The rules allow for the killing of up to 450 wolves in Montana. Individuals are allowed to take up to 20 wolves.

