2 dead as bomber hits Pakistan police protecting polio teams
By ABDUL SATTAR and MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a suicide bomber has attacked a truck carrying police officers tasked to protect polio workers on the outskirts of the southwestern city of Quetta, killing two people and wounding more than 20 others, mostly policemen. Ghulam Azfer Mehser, a senior police officer, said Wednesday’s attack happened when the policemen were on their way to do their duty with different polio workers who launched a nationwide vaccination drive on Monday. He said the bombing also damaged a nearby car carrying members of a family. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility without sharing any further details. The suicide bombing happened two days after Pakistan launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive amid a spike in new cases among children.