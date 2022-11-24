Algeria sentences 49 to death for mob killing amid wildfires

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — An Algerian court sentenced 49 people to death Thursday for the brutal mob killing of a painter who had been suspected of starting devastating wildfires. In fact the man had come to help fight the fires. The 49 people will likely serve life in prison instead because Algeria has a moratorium on executions. Defense lawyers said 38 others were sentenced to between two and 12 years in prison. The killing last year shocked the country after graphic images were shared on social media. It came as the region was reeling from wildfires that killed some 90 people, including soldiers trying to tame the flames.

