Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s holiday time at the White House. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, were plunging into the holiday season with the annual pardoning of a Thanksgiving turkey on Monday. The first lady was set to accept delivery of the official White House Christmas tree. And the president and first lady also were heading later Monday to North Carolina to share a Thanksgiving-style meal with members of the military and their families at Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point. The burst of holiday activity follows a rare wedding of the president’s granddaughter and his milestone 80th birthday over the weekend.

