Mexico investigates death of US tourist seen in fight video

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo. A state official who was not authorized to be quoted by name confirmed the victim was Shanquella Robinson. A video apparently taped at a luxury villa in San Jose del Cabo shows one woman, apparently an American, beating another woman.

