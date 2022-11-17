Georgia abortion providers wary after court strikes down ban

ATLANTA (AP) — Abortion providers in Georgia resumed performing the procedure beyond six weeks of pregnancy after a judge threw out the state’s abortion ban. But some said they are moving cautiously this week amid an ongoing legal fight that could just as quickly restore the restrictions. Phone calls to the carafem clinic in Atlanta surged starting Tuesday, when the judge’s ruling came out. Chief Operations Officer Melissa Grant said the clinic resumed providing abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy on Wednesday, but staff has cautioned patients that the situation is tenuous. The Feminist Women’s Health Center in Atlanta plans to resume abortions up to 22 weeks of pregnancy starting on Friday.

