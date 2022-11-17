Skip to Content
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County prepares for food drive this weekend

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT KCOY KKFX

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is getting ready for its Fill the Foodbank! Drive-thru Food Drive this weekend.

The food drive is happening in both Goleta and Santa Maria where community members are encouraged to donate food at either locations.

Foodbank administrators say anyone can help by dropping off canned goods, nonperishable items and whole turkeys or chickens at locations listed below.

The food drive is this Saturday, November 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Locations:
Foodbank’s new Sharehouse
80 Coromar Dr, Goleta
(Just off Hollister Ave between Los Carneros and Storke Roads)

Toyota of Santa Maria
1643 S Bradley Rd, Santa Maria

Most Needed Items

  • Whole turkeys or chickens
  • Nut butters
  • Canned protein (tuna, chicken, salmon, etc.)
  • Whole grain cereals and pasta
  • Canned tomatoes and sauce
Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

