Santa Barbara, Calif. -- Multiple car collision completely stopped traffic on Hwy 101.

It happened around 5:30 a.m this morning.

According to the CHP, one car spun out of control and that created a chain reaction crash.

All lanes on the southbound side of the 101 by Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara are shut down still.

So far, there are no word on injuries right now. But, there is debris on the roadway.