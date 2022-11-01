Skip to Content
Published 11:31 am

Alleged Pelosi attacker released from hospital and moved to jail ahead of arraignment

By Jack Hannah and Zachary Cohen, CNN

David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, has been released from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and moved to the county jail, according to Kelvin Wu, a spokesman for the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.

DePape is expected to appear in court to be arraigned on state charges relating to the attack at 4:30 p.m. ET. The judge ruled that no cameras will be allowed in court.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

