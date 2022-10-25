Local nonprofit kicks off youth education program during Red Ribbon Week in Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - A local non-profit organization is partnering with the Santa Ynez High School to empower youth to lead drug-free lives.

The Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People (PHP) just kicked off a youth education group.

The organization is working with Pirate’s Cove at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.

The group is called “Cove Champions.” Their focus is to educate on the risks of cannabis and present drug-free campaigns.

They will lead the Red Ribbon Week with activities across the Santa Ynez Valley at several elementary schools.

The program is funded through a grant from Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness.

Erica Flores of PHP hopes to "empower youth to lead drug-free lives through awareness, education and engagement."