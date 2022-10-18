Local agencies prepare for world wide earthquake drill in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local agencies across Santa Barbara County are getting ready for a world wide earthquake drill scheduled this week.

Some of those agencies participating include the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Red Cross and the Office of Emergency Management.

Anthony Rodriguez is the Operations and Disaster Services Specialist of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara.

He shares how the agencies are preparing for the drill, as millions of people will take part in the global drill at 10:20 a.m. this Thursday.

He says activities will include conducting drills and exercises, practicing the earthquake safety steps ‘Drop, Cover, and Hold On’ as if experiencing a major earthquake.

The drills are based on scenario earthquakes that could affect the area if they were to actually take place.

The shakeout drills are a chance for people in homes, schools, and organizations to practice what to do during earthquakes, and to improve preparedness.

Other representatives including Sivani Babi of Red Cross and Stacy Silva of the County Office of Emergency Management will also share their plans ahead of the Great ShakeOut drill.