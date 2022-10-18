Covid state of emergency to end February

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-

Governor Gavin Newsom’s office announced Monday that the California state of emergency for coronavirus that he declared on March 4, 2020 will end in February.

This state of emergency allowed Newsom to suspend and change laws.

Since 2020, Newsom issued 596 orders ranging from delaying deadlines for filing taxes to enforcing statewide stay-at-home orders.

Santa Barbara residents like Nancy Rodriguez explained how these orders financially impacted her family by causing her husband to lose his job in residential architectural planning

She was forced to uproot her entire life.

Rodriguez is relieved that life is finally starting to go back to a new normal.

Because the state of emergency will not be ending until February, California’s health care system is able to have additional flexibility to prepare for a potential winter surge in cases and hospitalizations.

Newsom explained the state has enough resources to manage the pandemic next year without the need for a formal declaration for a state of emergency.