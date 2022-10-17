Santa Barbara Humane Society offering free and low-cost vaccines at Veterinary Vaccine Clinic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Managers of the Santa Barbara Humane Society are getting ready to offer free and low-cost pet vaccines at its upcoming Veterinary Vaccine Clinic.

On Oct. 19, they say the Santa Barbara area pet owners will get the opportunity to help protect their pets.

The organization is welcoming pet owners to visit its free and low-cost vaccine clinic held by Santa Barbara Humane.

They say free FVRCP and DA2PP vaccinations will be offered during the clinic.

Managers of the clinic say the Bordetella and canine rabies vaccines, microchips, and topical flea treatment will also be available at a reduced price during the event.

They say the free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love's new national vaccination initiative.

The initiative provides one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including Santa Barbara Humane, for needy family pets.

If you plan to visit the clinic, organizers want to remind everyone that all dogs attending the event must be on a leash, and all cats must be in a carrier. Animals must be at least six weeks old to receive vaccinations.

Pre-registration and pre-payment is also required.

Those interested can book an appointment at sbhumane.org/clinic (look for "All

Day Vaccine Clinic Event") or by calling (805) 964-4777.

No same-day appointments will be booked during the vaccine clinic.

The vaccine clinic will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Santa Barbara campus.