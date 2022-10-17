Skip to Content
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County continues mission to raise $6 Million by December

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's Giving Back fundraiser proved such a hit.

So organizers extended it to another day on Friday.

In just 24 hours since the story aired on Newschannel 3 on Thursday, the organization raised more than $50,000.

But that's not all that's happening at the foodbank.

Managers are on a mission to raise a total of $6 million by December to support its new facility in Goleta.

