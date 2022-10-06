Michigan State Police ‘actively negotiating’ with suspected gunman at Hampton Inn in Dearborn

By Amir Vera, Amanda Musa and Hannah Sarisohn, CNN

Michigan State Police are actively negotiating with a shooting suspect they have contained in a Hampton Inn hotel in Dearborn, Police Chief Issa Shahin said during a news conference.

The suspect is barricaded in a hotel room with a long gun, Shahin said.

Dearborn police tweeted that there was an “active shooting scene” around 2 p.m. ET Thursday at 22324 Michigan Ave., asking people to stay away from the “active and dangerous scene.” Dearborn is about 6 miles west of Detroit.

The incident started when the suspect got into a dispute with hotel staff regarding money, according to Shahin.

“I implore him to please come out peacefully. Nobody wants to see anybody else hurt. Please come out peacefully,” Shahin said in a message to the suspect.

One victim suffered from gunshot wounds, Shahin said. He did not elaborate on if that person worked at the hotel.

“Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel. Please stay away from the area as this is an active situation and extremely dangerous to the public,” state police tweeted.

DuVall Elementary School, located less than a mile from the Hampton Inn, is under a soft lockdown.

“There is a situation outside the building, and we are not allowing anyone into the school at this time. All of our staff and students are safe, and our learning and day is continuing. There will be no outside activity at DuVall,” the school posted on its website.

