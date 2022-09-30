Booking.com adds travel warnings for West Bank settlements

JERUSALEM (AP) — The online travel agency Booking.com has added warnings to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, following years of pressure from Palestinian officials and human rights groups. The new alert affixed on Friday to accommodations in Israeli settlements urges customers to review government travel advisories before booking in the area, which may be considered conflict-affected.” Foreign tourism companies like Airbnb, Booking.com and TripAdvisor long have sparked controversy for allowing West Bank settlers to post places for rent, with no mention that these settlements are considered a violation of international law. Some half-million Jewish settlers live in the occupied West Bank, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

