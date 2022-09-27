City of Goleta announces winners for Creek Week Art contest

GOLETA, Calif. - The city of Goleta announced winners for its first Creek Week art contest.

The contest was designed to showcase art submissions across all ages.

Each artist was tasked to highlight the city's creeks, watersheds, and ocean by using many different mediums including pastel, paint, watercolor, photography, collage, mixed media, charcoal, and more.

City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte acted as judge and based the winners on relevance to the theme, overall appearance, and originality.

“It was wonderful to see all the colorful and creative submissions for this first ever Creek Week Art contest in Goleta. All the artwork was so thoughtful and well done, which made it a very hard contest to judge! The creativity in our community is remarkable. I look forward to seeing this art contest as a SB Creek Week tradition in Goleta,” she said.

Winners include:

Children (6th grade and below)

1st Place – Tanner Moritz

2nd Place – Lauren Cox

3rd Place – Aishani Mishra

Honorable Mention – Ruby Nespor

Teens (7th -12th grade)

1st Place – Elizabeth Squires

2nd Place – Huzayfah Mansoor

3rd Place – Jolynn Drawe

Honorable Mention – Kaimana Killam

Adults (18+)

1st Place – Polly Baldwin

2nd Place – Lisa La Mer

3rd Place – Alaina Murphy

Honorable Mention – Rosalie Bier

Check out these wonderful creations, the artwork will remain on display at the Goleta Valley Library (500 N. Fairview Avenue) until Sunday, October 2nd.