City of Goleta announces winners for Creek Week Art contest
GOLETA, Calif. - The city of Goleta announced winners for its first Creek Week art contest.
The contest was designed to showcase art submissions across all ages.
Each artist was tasked to highlight the city's creeks, watersheds, and ocean by using many different mediums including pastel, paint, watercolor, photography, collage, mixed media, charcoal, and more.
City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte acted as judge and based the winners on relevance to the theme, overall appearance, and originality.
“It was wonderful to see all the colorful and creative submissions for this first ever Creek Week Art contest in Goleta. All the artwork was so thoughtful and well done, which made it a very hard contest to judge! The creativity in our community is remarkable. I look forward to seeing this art contest as a SB Creek Week tradition in Goleta,” she said.
Winners include:
Children (6th grade and below)
- 1st Place – Tanner Moritz
- 2nd Place – Lauren Cox
- 3rd Place – Aishani Mishra
- Honorable Mention – Ruby Nespor
Teens (7th -12th grade)
- 1st Place – Elizabeth Squires
- 2nd Place – Huzayfah Mansoor
- 3rd Place – Jolynn Drawe
- Honorable Mention – Kaimana Killam
Adults (18+)
- 1st Place – Polly Baldwin
- 2nd Place – Lisa La Mer
- 3rd Place – Alaina Murphy
- Honorable Mention – Rosalie Bier
Check out these wonderful creations, the artwork will remain on display at the Goleta Valley Library (500 N. Fairview Avenue) until Sunday, October 2nd.