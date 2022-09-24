NYC appeals ruling over vaccine mandate for police officers

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials are appealing a judge’s ruling that they lacked the legal authority to fire members of the city’s largest police union for violating a COVID-19 vaccination mandate. State Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank in Manhattan ruled Friday that the city health department’s vaccine mandate couldn’t be used to fire or put on leave members of the Police Benevolent Association. Frank ordered the reinstatement of union members who were “wrongfully” terminated or put on unpaid leave for refusing to get vaccinated. The city immediately filed a notice of appeal, freezing the judge’s decision until the appeal is heard.

