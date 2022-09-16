West Virginia governor signs bill into law banning abortion with few exceptions

By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that he had signed a bill into law that prohibits nearly all abortions except in certain medical situations or in cases of rape or incest.

The GOP-led legislature passed House Bill 302 on Tuesday in a special session, making West Virginia the second state to pass a restrictive abortion bill after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The ban goes into effect immediately, with the bill’s criminal penalties to take effect in 90 days.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

