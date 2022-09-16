Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she is ‘cancer-free’ after having thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes removed

By Dan Merica, CNN

Arkansas Republican gubernatorial nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer earlier this month and on Friday “underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes.”

“By the grace of God I am now cancer-free,” she said in a statement.

The former White House press secretary and daughter to former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee won the Republican nomination for governor in May and is favored to win the general election in the deep-red state in November.

Her surgeon, John R. Sims, said in a statement that Huckabee Sanders “is currently recovering from surgery in which we removed her thyroid gland and some of the surrounding lymph nodes in her neck. The surgery went extremely well, and I expect her to be back on her feet even within the next 24 hours.

“This is a Stage I papillary thyroid carcinoma which is the most common type of thyroid cancer and has an excellent prognosis. While she will need adjuvant treatment with radioactive iodine, as well as continued long term follow up, I think it’s fair to say she’s now cancer free, and I don’t anticipate any of this slowing her down,” Sims added.

