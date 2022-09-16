Michigan man gets 5 years in prison for role in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Michigan man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack by a mob that disrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. A Justice Department news release says Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell also sentenced Anthony Robert Williams, 47, of Southgate, Michigan, to three years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution and a $5,000 fine. In June, a jury in Washington, D.C., convicted Williams of obstructing the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress for certifying the Electoral College vote. Only five other Capitol riot defendants have been sentenced to a longer prison term than Williams.

