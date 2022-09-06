Locals spend Labor Day at Waller Park in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Locals spent Labor Day at Waller Park in Orcutt with family and friends.

Park visitors said they wanted a relaxing day outdoors.

“We're celebrating, enjoying the beautiful weather here at Waller Park, throwing some desks, competing against each other, friends and family", said Mercedes Barraza from Orcutt.

Some visitors said they enjoyed the hot weather this Labor day because it caused them to spend time outdoors with family and friends.

Other locals enjoyed the Pony rides with their children.

“It's really warm out here, but it's going good. Yeah, we've got the craft barn open and the ponies are going a little warmer this year than last year. So it's. It's not as full as normal, but. But other than that, I mean, the weekend was pretty good", said Pony Ride owner Lisa Leonard.

Leonard said this Labor Day was slower than past years -- she believes due to the heat.

Waller Park did have a lot of visitors on Labor Day, many tents were set up, children enjoyed the playgrounds, and BBQs were cooking.

Locals said they were happy to be outside. “Just enjoying the good weather and the good company", said Tyler Parker from Lompoc.