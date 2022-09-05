2nd web-hosting provider drops harassment site Kiwi Farms

NEW YORK (AP) — A Russia-based provider has cut web protection services to the notorious stalking and harassment website Kiwi Farms, making the forum inaccessible on the public internet. DDoS-Guard’s move follows Saturday’s cutoff of the forum by California-based Cloudfare, its longtime provider. The moves cap a fierce campaign led by transgender Twitch streamer Clara Sorrenti, who goes by “Keffals” online. Kiwi Farms has been a rallying forum for the vicious harassment and doxxing transgender people, feminists and people of color.

