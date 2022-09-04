Skip to Content
today at 12:36 pm
People are Beating the Heat at Avila Beach Labor Day Weekend

AVILA BEACH, Calif. -- Locals and tourists are beating the California heatwave at Avila Beach this Labor Day weekend.

Avila Beach is a favorite destination for many locals and tourists and some say it's a perfect place to cool off.

The heatwave has been peaking at triple digits throughout California and even on the Central Coast.

Family and friends at Avila Beach say it is fun for the whole community to enjoy, the water and the sun.

Avila Beach will peak at approximately 87 degrees today.

For more tune in at 6 p.m. on your news channel 3-12.

Christina Rodriguez

