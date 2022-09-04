Local elementary school creates calming room for students in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - A local elementary school in Santa Ynez has built a new calming room for students.

It’s called The Well.

The space was transformed to be a zen-like space for students who are feeling overwhelmed.

It’s meant to help them “reset” in a safe, tranquil space with the support of Vice Principal Anthony Bruemmer, who’s office is in the The Well.

This is an innovative approach to meeting the social and emotional needs of every student.

Staff believe this is even more critical after the last two years with COVID.

So students can come into this room … to relieve stress we have a lot of censors type items for them to play explore and just get they sense to be able to calm down and self regulate," said superintendent Maurene Donner of the College Elementary School District.

The Santa Ynez Elementary School was one of three in the county to receive an Innovative Practices Award from the State.