Skip to Content
News
By
New
today at 11:00 am
Published 11:32 am

Firefighters have safety tips for the Central Coast heatwave

L.A. Times

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- California will have a late-summer heatwave and the Central Coast will feel the heat later this week.

Local fire departments have safety precautions for the community.

Temperatures are said to be over three digits in many parts of California.

The heatwave will move to Northern California later this week with Sacramento estimated to get as hot as 112.

Be cautious in planning those outdoor activities and stay hydrated.

More to come with our local fire departments on our 4 pm show.

Article Topic Follows: News
fire department
heatwave
Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content