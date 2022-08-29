Firefighters have safety tips for the Central Coast heatwave

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- California will have a late-summer heatwave and the Central Coast will feel the heat later this week.

Local fire departments have safety precautions for the community.

Temperatures are said to be over three digits in many parts of California.

The heatwave will move to Northern California later this week with Sacramento estimated to get as hot as 112.

Be cautious in planning those outdoor activities and stay hydrated.

More to come with our local fire departments on our 4 pm show.