Gun Show draws a crowd at Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.-A controversial gun show did not draw a protest on its opening day.

There were no protesters or big signs publicizing the show at the entrance to Ventura County fairgrounds.

There have been protests in the past.

The Crossroads Ventura Cali Gun Show hosted by Crossroads of the West included lots of security and filled two buildings at the fairgrounds in Ventura.

Earlier this year state lawmakers targeted gun shows like this one by proposing a bill to ban them at state-owned sites.

The fair board approved this weekend's show and another coming up October.

The gun show continues on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.