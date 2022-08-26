Local organizations providing 1,000 free backpacks with school supplies for children in need across Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two local organizations are joining forces to help students still in need of school supplies.

CommUnify and Village Properties of Santa Barbara are taking time out of their regular work routines this week.

They are working together to prepare 1,000 free “Back-to-School” backpacks with school supplies.

These loaded backpacks will be distributed at several popup sites across the county on Saturday.

This is part of CommUnify’s continuing efforts to support pre-K through 6th grade students, and provide them with the tools they need to succeed.

The free backpacks are for students age 3 to 11.

All children must be present to receive the backpack.

It will be first come first served, while supplies last.

The backpacks are being put together by Village Properties volunteers as part of a continued partnership with Deckers Brands’ “Art of Kindness Week.”