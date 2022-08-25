Inflation is driving Americans to bargain chain stores

NEW YORK (AP) — Dollar Tree and Dollar General both reported sales increases for the fiscal second quarter as inflationary pressures draw low income shoppers to their stores for groceries and other necessities. Just like the last recession in 2008, dollar stores are again benefiting from shoppers focusing on low priced items and higher income shoppers trading down. Dollar Tree, based in Chesapeake, Virginia, reported second-quarter earnings results that exceeded expectations but sales came short of expectations.It cut profit expectations, and narrowed its sales projections. Dollar General, based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, reported both second-quarter profits and sales results that beat Wall Street expectations and raised its expecations for sales for the year.

