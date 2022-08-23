National Archives wanted to share classified docs from Mar-a-Lago with intel community for damage assessment months ago

By Tierney Sneed, Evan Perez, Jamie Gangel and Kristen Holmes, CNN

The National Archives told former President Donald Trump’s legal team in May that it was sharing hundreds of pages of classified material it had retrieved in January with the intelligence community so that an assessment could be done on potential damage from how the classified documents had been handled, according to a newly released letter.

More than 100 documents classified documents, comprising more than 700 pages, were retrieved by the Archives from Mar-a-Lago in an initial batch of 15 boxes that were transported in January, according to the letter released Monday night.

The documents included materials marked as Sensitive Compartmented Information, meaning they must be viewed in secure government facility, and Special Access Program, a classification that significantly limits who can access the information, the Archives said.

The full text of the letter was posted late Monday to a website run by John Solomon, a writer who is also serving as a Trump designee to the Archives. CNN has confirmed the letter through a source familiar with the document.

The new letter fills out the timeline of the Trump team’s discussions with the Archives in the months between the January retrieval and the FBI executing a search warrant on Trump’s Florida residence earlier this month.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

