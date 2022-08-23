Cuban government starts selling dollars — with limits

HAVANA (AP) — Cubans have lined up by the dozens at exchange houses for the chance to buy dollars and other hard currency from the government for the first time in two years. The new policy that took effect Tuesday comes almost three weeks after the communist government began buying hard currency from the public at 110.40 pesos per dollar. That’s a rate similar to that of the black market and more than four times the rate used for official transactions. Individuals can buy up to $100 in cash a day at a rate of 123.60 to the dollar in 37 designated state exchange shops.

