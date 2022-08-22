GE workers in Alabama seek union

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Workers at a General Electric factory in Alabama launched an effort to form a union, joining a wave of labor organization efforts at large national companies. Employees at the GE plant in Auburn, Alabama, submitted union cards to the Birmingham office of the National Labor Relations Board in an organization effort with IUE-CWA. The 179-employee GE Aviation plant in Auburn manufactures aircraft engine parts. The IUE-CWA indicated that a majority of workers submitted union cards, but did not provide an exact number.

