Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity

VENTURA, Calif.-The Diversity Collective welcomed people to the Ventura County Pride Festival in Ventura's Plaza Park on Saturday.

Diversity Collective Executive Director Tess Allen said, "We do this so that those who might not be out yet or might be questioning have a place to come and are embraced and held at high esteem, you know, we are here for you."

People entering the park were welcomed with hugs by "Free Moms Hugs.'

"The local event here in Ventura County is specifically a place where people can be fully self expressed," said Allen.

People in need of healthcare also found it in the park.

Ventura County Public Health set up a Monkeypox vaccination area.

Those who received their first dose will need another when there are more available.

The pride festival also has a Drag Queen Bingo night coming up on Sunday afternoon at Paddy's Bar and Lounge.

The Pacific Pride Foundation also had a booth at the festival.

Pacific Pride's festival is returning next Saturday to Chase Palm Park Field in Santa Barbara.