Ventura woman dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian accident along Highway 1 in Ventura County last week

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A Ventura woman died from her injuries after a pick-up truck crashed onto the shoulder of Highway 1 near Solimar Beach and struck her, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Mary Jane Centeno, 68, was walking southbound on the righthand shoulder of Highway 1 between Solimar and Emma Wood Beaches in Ventura County on the morning of Aug. 10 when a pick-up truck drove onto the shoulder and hit her from behind.

The right front end of the truck hit Centeno, and she died from her injuries on the scene, the CHP said.

A CHP officer on the scene observed "signs of impairment" on the driver, and he was arrested for being impaired while driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

The CHP requests that any witnesses who were not interviewed on the day of the accident contact Officer D. Matthews at the CHP Ventura Office by calling 805-662-2640.