2nd firefighter dies as Cuba controls big oil facility fire

HAVANA (AP) — A second firefighter has died in Cuba, where crews have controlled a massive blaze that began last week at a key oil storage facility amid a deepening energy crisis. The 24-year-old firefighter identified as Elier Correa had been hospitalized in critical condition, Cubadebate reported Thursday. Another 14 firefighters are missing after lightning on Friday sparked the fire, which has injured 130 people and destroyed four of the facility’s eight tanks. The blaze also forced officials to evacuate more than 4,900 people and temporarily shut down a thermoelectric plant after it ran out of water as countries including Mexico, Venezuela and Bolivia sent help.

