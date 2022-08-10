US Justice Department charges Iranian with trying to assassinate John Bolton
By Marshall Cohen
The US Justice Department announced criminal charges Wednesday against a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for allegedly trying to orchestrate the assassination of John Bolton, who served in senior national security positions during the Trump and Bush administrations.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
