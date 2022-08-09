Vermonters Democratic House member will seek Senate seat
By WILSON RING
Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives is the Democratic Party nominee to run for the U.S. Senate seat that has been occupied by retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy since 1975. The Associated Press called the race for Rep. Peter Welch around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Welch had held the House seat since 2007. The top Republican candidates include Vermont’s former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan and retired U.S. Army officer Gerald Malloy. Meanwhile, incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott easily won his party’s nomination to seek re-election in November. He will be facing Democrat Brenda Siegel, who ran for her party’s nomination unopposed. Vermont voters are also choosing a replacement for Welch in the House.