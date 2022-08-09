Santa Barbara County Public Health confirms two additional cases of Monkeypox

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Two additional cases of the Monkeypox virus have been confirmed in two Santa Barbara County adult residents, bringing the county's total case count to three, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced on Tuesday.

The two infected individuals remain in isolation, and the Public Health Department has completed contact tracing with the people to identify anyone who may have been a close contact, according to Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.

The department did not specify where in Santa Barbara County the two individuals lived.

The department reported its first case of Monkeypox just days ago, on Aug. 3, but officials said that the risk to the public remains low. There are currently three confirmed cases of the virus in the county.

“As we continue to identify cases of monkeypox locally, it is important for our community to understand how this virus spreads and how it does not spread,” said Santa Barbara County Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg.

“This virus most commonly spreads through prolonged, direct physical contact with someone who is currently infectious. It is highly unlikely to spread through short interactions that do not involve physical contact.”

Monkeypox can spread in different ways from person-to-person:

Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex

Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, respiratory symptoms, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide state of emergency for the virus on Aug. 2.

County public health officials continue to work with state partners in securing more vaccines for local communities, and the department expects to receive more doses soon for known close contacts of confirmed Monkeypox cases and individuals with certain risk factors, Ruiz said.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus and/or has symptoms consistent with Monkeypox should contact their health care provider or the Public Health Department by calling 805-681-5280 or emailing PHDDiseaseControl@sbcphd.org as soon as possible.